Wadala tank deaths: BMC to pay 10 lakh as compensation to family

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide ad-hoc compensation to the grieving parents of two young boys who tragically drowned in an open water tank at the Maharshi Karve garden in Wadala, the Bombay high court was told on Tuesday. Following the incident, the uncovered tank was secured with a proper lid. (Hindustan Times)

The civic body informed the court that compensation amounting to ₹5 lakh per child had been approved in principle, which would be borne by the garden contractor, Hiravati Enterprises.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Senior advocate Anil Singh, representing the BMC, conveyed to the court that the water tank, which lacked a proper cover, had now been appropriately secured. A bench of justices GS Patel and Kamal Khata took note of this assurance while reserving the application of motor accident and insurance laws for later determination.

The court was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation that was initiated after HT reported about the tragic death of the two boys, aged 4 and 5 years, on March 19 and 20. Expressing concern over the value of human life in the city and the accountability of the civic body, the court had earlier questioned the adequacy of safety measures during civic works.

During a previous hearing, the court had underscored the necessity of a structured approach to compensation in such cases to prevent open-ended liabilities. It had directed authorities to consider an ad hoc compensation scheme, leading to the current decision.

Addressing the practicalities of compensation disbursement, the court instructed amicus curiae Sharan Jagtiani to assist Manoj Wagari, the father of the deceased boys. Since Wagari does not have a bank account, the compensation amount will be deposited with the court for transfer to the designated account.

The court had also sought clarification from the BMC regarding the demolition of the family’s hutment, emphasising the need for transparency in the process. The BMC, in its affidavit, stated that efforts for clearance of the site had been ongoing since 2016-17, with notices issued to the affected families from February 2019 to January 2024.

While acknowledging the need to address encroachments separately, the court has indicated its intent to focus primarily on the principal issue raised in the PIL.