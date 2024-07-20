Watchman arrested for attempting to rape woman in Madh Island

MUMBAI: The Malwani police have arrested a 28-year-old watchman cum caretaker of a bungalow in Madh island on Thursday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, an executive with a brand management company and then attacking her with a knife when she resisted. HT Image

The accused was arrested from Bihar and brought to Mumbai on Friday when he was produced before the court.

According to the Malwani police, on Monday the accused, identified as Prakash Kumar Manjhi called the victim who stays in the adjacent bungalow and told her that three of her cats had come to the bungalow of which he was a caretaker and asked her to take them back as they were making the place dirty.

Chimaji Adhav, senior police inspector of Malwani police station said that when the woman went to the bungalow to take her cats, the accused grabbed her and forced himself on her. When the woman resisted, he threatened to kill her and took her to a room inside the bungalow. He tried to rape her and attacked her with a knife when she resisted.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and stomach. When she screamed, Manjhi locked her in a room where film and TV set material had been stored and fled. The woman managed to contact a friend who rushed her to a private hospital and got her admitted. Police registered a case of attempted murder, molestation, wrongful confinement and attempt to rape.

Adhav said that they had formed three teams to track Manjhi. On Thursday, the police traced him to Bihar and arrested him. “Manjhi was produced before a magistrate court where he was remanded to police custody till July 22,” added Adhav.