Water tanker strike called off after CM steps in

MUMBAI: Water tankers were back on Mumbai’s streets on Tuesday evening, after tanker operators called off their indefinite strike on day two. The agitation was called off after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Mumbai Water Tankers’ Association (MWTA) that no punitive action would be taken against them by local authorities. Fadnavis also promised to help resolve the tanker operators’ issues with the central government. Mumbai, India – 08 June 2026: Water tankers are parked at roadside near Marine Line as Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has announced an indefinite strike from midnight on June 07, in Mumbai, India, on Monday June08, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The assurance was given after an MWTA delegation met Fadnavis, protesting the notices issued by the Mumbai district collectorates directing tanker operators and well owners to comply with regulations framed by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) or face action.

Following the meeting, the delegation also met Mumbai suburban district collector Saurabh Katiyar, whose office had issued notices to tanker operators and well owners regarding adherence to CGWA norms.

“The chief minister spoke to both district collectors and directed them not to initiate any action based on the notices issued by the collectorates. He also said he would take up the matter with the central government, as the CGWA functions under the ministry of jal shakti,” a senior official from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Amol Mandhare, secretary-general, MWTA, said, “The district collector assured us that no action would be initiated against us and that we are not required to respond to the notices that were issued,” Mandhare said.

Katiyar said his office would recommend amendments to CGWA regulations based on the association’s demands. “The association submitted a memorandum outlining its concerns. We will recommend amendments as suggested by them and forward the proposal to the centre through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),” he said.

While water supply falls under the jurisdiction of the BMC, enforcement of groundwater regulations is the responsibility of the collectors’ office under CGWA norms, he explained.

“According to CGWA regulations, the collector’s office is the competent authority to act on groundwater-related violations. Accordingly, these notices were issued on the recommendations of the BMC,” he said.

Jasbir Singh Bira, president of the MWTA, said, “The chief minister has assured us that he will help find a middle ground. Our business was affected, and all stakeholders depend on one another. There was no point causing further inconvenience to the public.”

The strike had already begun to impact residential housing societies, commercial establishments and even the railways, as the city’s water needs outstrip municipal supply.