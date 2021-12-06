We are victims of a power game, Deshmukh’s son claims before court

Mumbai Hrishikesh Deshmukh, son of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, claimed before a special PMLA court on Monday that he has become a victim of a “power game.”

Arguing Hrishikesh’s anticipatory bail plea in the money laundering case registered against his father, advocate Vikram Chaudhari said, “Everything was done to malign his father’s image. Dismissed API Sachin Vaze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who accused Deshmukh of hafta vasooli, became the tools and we (Deshmukh family members) have become victims in this political vendetta.”

The court has now posted Hrishikesh’s plea for further hearing on December 10, when ED is expected to present its side of the case.

Chaudhari further asked, “If the Supreme Court can protect former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is a declared proclaimed offender and has multiple FIRs against him, why can’t this court protect Hrishikesh?” He also assured the court that if protected from arrest, Hrishikesh will appear before the enforcement directorate in response to the summons issued by the agency.

The counsel said it is a matter of record that on account of the witch-hunt campaign launched at the instance of certain vested inimical interests, some blatantly false allegations have been levelled against the applicants.

The agency claimed that they want to question Hrishikesh regarding the routing of cash of ₹4.18 crore through Delhi-based hawala operators as donations to an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh family.