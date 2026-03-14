MUMBAI: A day after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone raised concerns over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality on social media, saying “the city is choking,” Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday said the civic administration is closely monitoring the situation and has issued strict guidelines to curb pollution caused by construction activities. “We listen to every Mumbaikar,” says Mayor after Deepika Padukone flags concerns over city’s bad air

Responding to the actor’s remarks on the city’s rising Air Quality Index (AQI), Tawde said the civic body listens not only to celebrities but to every citizen of Mumbai.

“We do not listen only to Deepika Padukone but to every Mumbaikar. The AQI has increased and we are continuously reviewing the situation and discussing measures to address it,” she said.

The mayor pointed out that nearly 2,250 buildings are currently under construction in the city, apart from major infrastructure works undertaken by agencies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

While Mumbai’s development is necessary, all agencies and private builders have been directed to strictly follow pollution-control norms, she said.

According to Tawde, the civic body has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be followed at construction sites.

“If the guidelines are not followed, the BMC issues on-the-spot stop-work notices,” she said, adding that the rules apply not only to private developers but also to major public infrastructure works, including projects linked to the Mumbai Metro.

She added that builders have been instructed to ensure proper dust-control measures at construction sites. Vehicles entering project premises must pass through cleaned access roads, while regular water sprinkling and deep cleaning of surrounding roads must be carried out to reduce dust pollution.

Tawde said the civic administration is maintaining strict vigilance to ensure compliance.

“Our focus is on monitoring these works and keeping the situation under control while ensuring the city continues to develop,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai was blanketed in a thick layer of smog on Friday, though the AQI surprisingly remained within the ‘satisfactory’ range of below 100.