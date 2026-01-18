We made ruling parties sweat, says Uddhav

MUMBAI: A day after his party’s 25-year run in the BMC came to an end, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he had higher hopes from the people of Mumbai in these critical, hard-fought civic elections. But, he said, he was pleased his party “made the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena front sweat” as they had left no stone unturned to rout the Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media at Shiv Sena Bhavan regarding the BMC election results. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In contrast, his cousin MNS chief Raj Thackeray, with whom Uddhav fought the polls as an alliance partner, was sorely disappointed. Having won just six seats, Raj admitted he was unhappy but vowed to continue the fight for Marathi pride.

The estranged cousins had buried the hatchet after 20 years, to contest the civic polls together, along with the NCP (SP), winning 65 seats, six seats and one seat, respectively.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Uddhav remarked, “We had made many improvements in Mumbai and done good work during the Covid pandemic. I thought they (Mumbaiites) would give us more power. Even so, what they have given us is enough.”

Later, at Sena Bhavan, Uddhav said the ruling parties had stooped to new lows to undermine the Sena (UBT). “They used money, power, detention of our people and externment of our workers. Money was offered to our candidates. They won despite this and are true defenders of democracy,’’ he said.

On his alliance with his cousin Raj, Uddhav said they would continue to work together. “We helped each other. There is cohesion between the workers of both parties. We fought together.’’

Earlier, addressing the winning corporators, Uddhav said, “With the strength of unity, you made them break into a sweat. Keep this strength united—so that even the next generation will feel proud of you.”

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, whose party contested 52 seats but won only six, said he was not happy with the performance of his party but vowed to continue the fight for Marathi pride and the Marathi language.

“I am not happy that the MNS did not get success as per our expectations but we won’t back out. Our corporators will tackle the ruling parties and fight against anything that is being done against the Marathi manoos,” said Raj, in a post on social media. “An analysis would be done on what went wrong, what and where we lacked and what we would have to do going forward, and then we all will act on it,” he added.

“Our fight is for the Marathi people, the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This fight is our very existence. You know well that such battles are long-term,” he added.

Raj avoided any comment on whether his alliance with the Sena (UBT) would continue.