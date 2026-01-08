Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Jan 9-11)

Mumbai Gallery Weekend (Art exhibitions) A total of 31 art spaces in Mumbai will open new exhibitions simultaneously for the annual art weekend and host talks, workshops, and guided tours. (Representative photo/ Incredible India website) What: A total of 31 art spaces in Mumbai will open new exhibitions simultaneously for the annual art weekend and host talks, workshops, and guided tours. On the list is Pratap Morey’s Brobdingnag Paradox at Tarq. His monumental photographic collages capture the city’s continuous cycle of construction and growth. Maya Burman’s detailed works spanning seven decades will be on view at Art Musings. Sakshi Gallery will mark its 40th year with The Fourth Wall, a showcase celebrating its formative years with early works by Krishen Khanna, KG Subramanyan, Nataraj Sharma, Gargi Raina, Rekha Rodwittiya, and Sudhir Patwardhan. This weekend is one big celebration of art in the city. When: January 9 to 11 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday); 12pm to 8pm Where: Across city galleries in Worli, Fort, Kala Ghoda and Colaba Entry: Free. For details, log onto mumbaigalleryweekend.com

The museum’s new education gallery has over 300 artefacts that highlight ancient India’s role in global trade, culture, and ideas (Incredible India website)

Networks of the past (Art and history showcase) What: Learn history through artefacts spanning 5,000 years, from the Indus Valley to Greek, Roman, Mesopotamian, and Chinese civilisations. The museum’s new education gallery has over 300 artefacts that highlight ancient India’s role in global trade, culture, and ideas. When:January 9 to 11 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday); 10.30am to 8pm on Friday. Until 6pm on other two days Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Fort Entry: Museum entry fee is ₹200. Read your rupee (Persian calligraphy workshop) What: Calligraphy master Mehmood Ahmed Shaikh will hold a session on Persian calligraphy against the backdrop of the exhibition Odyssey of the Rupee: From India to the World. On display are different currencies used over the centuries. It is an ode to a time when couplets were a defining feature of coin design. During Aurangzeb’s rule, each coin bore a verse. The workshop will help participants decipher the calligraphy on the coins and appreciate its poetic lineage. When: January 11 (Sunday); 11 am to 12.30 pm Where: Sarmaya Arts Foundation, Fort Entry: ₹600 onwards on urbanaut.app Bollywood Antakshari What: Come together to sing old and new songs, and show off your Bollywood gyaan. The competition will include rapid-fire, question-and-answer and guess-the-audio rounds. You don’t need to be a professional singer. If you have dedicated Bollywood playlists for breakup, makeup and every other mood, this one’s for you. No judgement, just fun. When: January 10 (Saturday); 8pm Where: Love & Latte cafe, Versova Entry: ₹299 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Romeo & Juliet gets a Bollywood makeover in this musical. (royaloperahouse.in)