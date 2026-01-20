MUMBAI: One of the longest running projects on Western Railway (WR) has attained a significant milestone. On Sunday, the last leg of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali was completed and received the go-ahead from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), paving the way for at least six more local train services on the Churchgate-Borivali/Virar route. Western Railway’s 6th line finally completed, more local train services on the anvil

The six new services are to be made part of the revised timetable starting April, although sources said that the railways were working on introducing them in January itself. The completion of the project also facilitates the segregation of long-distance trains to Bandra Terminus to the 5th and 6th lines, thus creating more space for local trains. Around nine long-distance trains from Bandra Terminus will soon shift to the new lines.

On Monday, trials were conducted with local and long-distance trains carrying passengers on the new line. The first long-distance train 22452 Bandra Terminus-Chandigarh SF Express ran on the 6th line from Borivali at 7.20 am and exited Malad at 7.41 am. The first local on the 6th line began at 8.22 am from Borivali and exited Malad at 8.41 am.

“There are multiple compliances still pending,” said a Western Railway (WR) official. “It will take a couple of days for this, after which we will get authorisation from CRS. Once this process is complete, we will be able to run trains on the new lines.”

WR had undertaken a one-month-long mega block from December 18 to January 17, which led to the cancellation of several trains. WR officials said that the project represented a critical advancement in enhancing line capacity, operational flexibility, and overall efficiency of the train network.

Work on the 5th and 6th lines was first planned in 2008 under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, Phase 1 of which is finally complete after many missed deadlines. Phase 2 is from Bandra Terminus to Mumbai Central, which is a lot tougher to execute. The need to extend the 6th line till Borivali is important because it will ensure that long-distance trains stay away from the fast lines of the suburban railway.

Simultaneously, work on extending the Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali is already underway—grass and weeds have been cleared and the ground levelled on the Goregaon-Malad stretch, for instance, WR authorities cleared.