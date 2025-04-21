What next for Thackerays?

Following statements by the two Thackeray cousins regarding their willingness to come together, there is curiosity in political circles over what would happen next. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray at the Bal Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park in 2014 (Hindustan Times)

The setting is perfect for the two estranged brothers to come together on the issue of Marathi identity—which has been Shiv Sena’s plank for decades. The Mahayuti government has made Hindi mandatory as the third language in primary schools as part of the New Education Policy, which has drawn adverse reactions from across the state.

However, insiders in both camps – Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) – say any immediate action is unlikely. MNS chief Raj Thackeray left for a vacation abroad on Friday, even before his podcast with Mahesh Manjrekar was released. While he is likely to return after a week, none of the senior MNS leaders are coming out openly in support of the reunion.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has for the first time said publicly that he was willing to keep aside disputes with his brother. This is a significant step, according to his aides, although he has set a condition which would not amuse Raj Thackeray.

Both the brothers are testing the waters and watching the reactions—especially from the people. Party leaders have been asked to keep a close eye on social media posts. Even the social media monitoring teams of ruling parties are watching how people are reacting to the idea of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray coming together. Looks like Maharashtra politics never fails to entertain.

Nirupam and Uddhav-Raj tussle

One of the harshest criticisms of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s willingness to come together came from Sanjay Nirupam, now deputy leader and spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Nirupam accused both the Thackeray brothers of exploiting Maharashtra’s name for personal and political gains and said both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are politically bankrupt.

Ironically, the feud between the two brothers also had a Nirupam connection. In the undivided Shiv Sena, Nirupam was considered close to Uddhav Thackeray and was implementing the latter’s ‘Mee Mumbaikar’ campaign aimed at non-Marathi voters ahead of the 2002 Mumbai civic polls. He had even organised ‘Lai Chana’ programmes to mobilise north Indians behind Uddhav, but one incident in Kalyan – when Raj’s supporters in the Sena attacked north Indian students appearing for railway recruitment examinations – scuttled the whole plan. No wonder, Nirupam did not hold back as he slammed the Thackerays.

Rohit Pawar’s uncle

Though they are political rivals, the bond between deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar and his nephew, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, seems intact. On Thursday, Ajit Pawar visited Rohit’s constituency Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district. His tour, however, was in the news because of a couple of hoardings put up by ‘Rohit Pawar Mitra Mandal’ welcoming him. When asked by media persons, Rohit said Ajit Pawar was coming to his constituency for some social programmes and some of his followers who work in the social field seemed to have put up the hoardings. He also insisted that there was no question of him hobnobbing with the NCP chief. But that did not stall speculations about the uncle and nephew having buried the hatchet.

Significantly, soon after the overtures by the Thackeray brothers, Rohit’s social media post became a talking point. Welcoming the gesture by the two brothers, he wrote on his X account: “Not just Thackerays but all families should come together in the interest of Maharashtra,” tagging NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. It is not known if Rohit is making any efforts in the direction.

Who after Ashish Shelar?

The search is on for the successor of Ashish Shelar as Mumbai BJP president. Under Shelar, BJP became more aggressive vis-à-vis Shiv Sena in Mumbai. He knew Sena’s areas of strength well and hit the party there.

In the 2017 civic polls, when the two parties contested against each other, BJP won only two seats less than the Sena and was within striking distance of assuming power in the Mumbai civic body. Naturally, the party is looking for somebody who can take the efforts forward.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has put forth the name of Pravin Darekar, a recruit from the MNS who was also opposition leader in the legislative council during MVA’s rule. Shelar’s choice seems to be Andheri MLA Ameet Satam. A couple of other names including former MLA Sunil Rane are also being considered. Following the latest controversy over imposition of Hindi in schools and ahead of the civic polls, the party may have to pick a Marathi leader for the post. Will any of them be as aggressive and shrewd as Shelar, party workers are wondering.