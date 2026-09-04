MUMBAI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd, on Tuesday, unveiled its refreshed logo and new brand ambassador: Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), the “Badshah” of Hindi films. Some days ago, the digital-first beauty and skin care brand Foxtale, too, announced SRK as its brand ambassador, sparking a debate on whether the 60-year-old mega star was the right fit for budget-friendly serums and face washes – a category patronised by millennials and Gen-Z. Why Bollywood’s Khans remain ageless with distinct brand promises

While experts squabble over SRK endorsing Foxtale, what remains undisputed is his top rank as India’s foremost brand ambassador in a valuation study done by Kroll, a global financial and risk advisory solutions firm. Kroll Brand Valuation Report, released early August, captures the ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands for 2025. It put SRK ahead of Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar based on brand values derived from celebrity endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

SRK’s brand associations increased from 28 in 2024 to 36 in 2025, Kroll said. Among Bollywood’s big Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif – the only other Khan in the top 25 brand valuation list by Kroll was Salman Khan who ranked 13.

But if you look beyond valuations, consider a new study by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), a brand research firm led by Sandeep Goyal, who is MD at Rediffusion. IIHB, which evaluates celebrities and prominent public figures as “human brands”, picked the four Khans of Bollywood to delve deep into the attributes of their personal celebrity brands rather than “add one more empirical number for vanity comparison,” said Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor, IIHB.

Relevance of Khans

The Khans are evergreen, Goyal said, on why he chose them for research. “I’ve always been fascinated by how the Khans have dominated Bollywood for 35-40 years, with brands that are so diverse. They have competed and co-existed without actually cannibalizing one another,” he added.

Aged variously between 56 and 61 years, they haven’t retired from films or brand deals. “I’m not here to judge if they are spent forces or still have artistically and commercially relevant futures. The purpose was to look at how their respective personal brands have stacked up in consumer minds and what marketers can draw from their distinct positioning. The Khans do not compete on the same brand promise,” he added.

The study said Shah Rukh Khan sells “aspiration” – as the “hero-lover” of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Veer Zaara’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, who made romance aspirational. His tagline is “dream big, love bigger.” In films like ‘Swades’, ‘Chak De! India’ and ‘Jawan’, he’s the outsider who wins with charm, which is his core product, the study said. As the face of brands across categories -- from beauty and beverages to automobiles – he built his own production studio and owns an IPL team, and therefore fulfils the audience’s need for “hope and romance.”

Salman Khan, meanwhile, is the mass hero who takes care of the oppressed. He endorses mass brands and makes films for Eid release. As a personal brand, his tagline could be “Being Human”, which is also his clothing label, the study noted. From ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, to ‘Sultan’ to the ‘Tiger’ franchise, he’s seen as a hero who breaks the rules to win. He sells ‘safety’ and ‘freedom,’ ready to beat up the bully for you. “Salman sells ‘belonging,’” the study said. He’s the outlaw, the caregiver and fulfils the audience’s need for “protection” and to “let them be free”.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan sells “credibility”. His brand promise is “I will make you think,” and his tagline is “Mr Perfectionist”, the study said. From ‘Lagaan’ to ‘Dangal’ to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ or ‘Taare Zameen Par’, the study describes his films as “Ted Talks with songs.” You watch his films not to escape reality but to understand India better, it said. He is selective about brand endorsements and Satyamev Jayate, the only talk show he hosted, focused on social issues.

Saif Ali Khan, son of the late legendary cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has the brand attributes of a “jester-ruler”, owing to his royal lineage. He’s well-read and appreciated for his natural comic timing in films like ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’. He’s also the first Khan to pivot to OTT with ‘Sacred Games’. Royal, relatable and ridiculous are his brand attributes, the study noted and audiences want to be “modern and cool” like him.

Ageing well

The Khans may be aging but their brands are not. Angel investor and business strategist Lloyd Mathias said what’s still working for the top three Khans, is their divergent positioning. “Salman’s mass appeal and ‘Bharat’ kind of personality vibes with the Hindi heartland, SRK’s urbane sophistication and charm cuts across and Aamir Khan is a thinking man’s actor,” Mathias said. “They are going strong as their niches do not overlap. More importantly, globally, male movie stars tend to have longer shelf lives,” Mathias said, citing the examples of George Clooney and Tom Cruise. Also, for decades, no real big star has caught the public imagination in India. “Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal, none have achieved that mega star status,” he said.

But film celebrities’ shine may be wearing off for advertisers in the era of digital media and influencer marketing. “Influencer marketing is growing but lots of brands still want a superstar to tell their story, break the clutter and get the eyeballs,” Mathias said. “With over a thousand TV commercials featuring more than 200 celebrities every year, cashing in on their fame for brand benefit remains unabated,” Sandeep Goyal said.