Why the sudden spurt in unnecessary speed breakers, Kandivli (E) residents ask BMC

MUMBAI: Residents of Kandivli have been complaining about the sudden spurt of speed breakers that have emerged in Kandivli (E), higher than the regular number, thus harming vehicles. Mumbai, India. Dec 15, 2025 - Kandivali Lokhandwala residents are complaining about the height of the speed breakers in the Lokhandwala area. Mumbai, India. Dec 15, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

“In Kandivli’s Lokhandwala Township itself, the number of speed breakers has doubled from 10 to 20 since the last month,” said local social activist Nitin Jha. “They are all higher than the regular speed breakers, leading to scratches on bumpers, particularly of low-level sedans.” Jha added that there were about 58 speed breakers in Kandivali (E)—around 15 of these in Thakur Village, 18 in Thakur Complex, about 15 around Ashok Nagar and another nine on the half-kilometre stretch of Akurli Road from White City till the highway.

Jha said the speed breakers came up following demands from societies to counteract the nuisance caused by loud bikers speeding up on the 120-ft smooth cement-concrete roads. “The speed breakers have doubled since November 27; the BMC seems to have decided to clear all the backlog of demands for speed breakers at one go,” he added.

Businessman Arpan Parekh said that safety was indeed paramount on roads but that did not justify putting up speed breakers every 100 metres. “We did recommend speed breakers at the Sai Temple junction due to safety issues but now there seems to be just too many of them,” he said. “I am assuming that so many came up because of recommendations coming from too many people, and the road contractor happily obliged all of them.”

Another resident, retired septuagenarian Anil Chaudhary, felt that speed breakers were put up at locations where the roads were traffic-jammed and there was barely any scope for speeding. “Besides, they increase wear and tear in vehicles and even reduce fuel efficiency due to the excessive use of brakes,” he said.

A senior official from the R South ward that said speed breakers were put up based on recommendations. “These suggestions are sent to the traffic police, which then decide if speed breakers are needed at a particular place for safety purposes,” he said. “Similarly, when residents demand that speed breakers be flattened out, we send the proposal to the traffic police, which decides on whether to retain them or not. We are just the executing authority.”

Senior police inspector of Samata Nagar traffic division Jagdish Bhopale said that speed breakers are set up only in accident-prone zones and are meant only to ensure safety of people. “We merely recommend the speed breakers but their implementation is handled by the BMC. If residents feel that there are illegal speed breakers, they could bring it to our notice and we shall ensure action against them,” he said.