Wilson College requests EC for relocation to ease space constraints

Mumbai: The principal of Wilson College has written a letter to the chief election commissioner, requesting the relocation of the election commission office from several college premises. The appeal stems from concerns over space constraints impacting the college's ability to conduct class 12 examinations.

The election commission’s office for the 185 Malabar Hill constituency, located on the ground floor of the college, currently occupies five classrooms, the Bachelor of Vocational Education department, the college hall, and the audio-visual room. The principal highlighted the inconvenience caused by this possession, particularly affecting students with learning disabilities, injuries, and visual impairments during exams.

The letter also addressed the limited restroom facilities in the heritage structure, now accommodating around 300 staff members of the election office. The principal proposed an alternative campus across the road with modern facilities. Additionally, concerns were raised about upcoming college exams involving over 1,000 students and the disruption caused by blocked common rooms and washrooms, now utilised by election duty staff.

In the letter, the principal suggested relocating the election commission office to the adjacent campus, Mackichan Hall, offering ample space, air-conditioned halls, classrooms, parking facilities, and proper safety measures.

In response, Sanjay Yadav, Mumbai city collector said, “We received the letter from the principal and directed the local election officer to discuss it with the college principal. Following a meeting between both parties, it was agreed that the election office would utilise space provided by the college during the examination period, until March 15.”