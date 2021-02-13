IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious

With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here
READ FULL STORY
By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST

With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here.

However, the civic body has claimed that the battle is still not over and appealed to the citizens to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. The city also has not recorded a single death since January this year. As per the state figures, the total number of deaths recorded in BNCMC till date is 341.

In June, the BNCMC was the first civic body to impose strict lockdown for 15 days, as the number of daily Covid cases reached 170. The number of cases kept decreasing since after the BNCMC followed a four-step model of house-to-house surveys, contact tracing, containment and facility management under the guidance of civic commissioner Pankaj Ashiya since July.

Ashiya said, “The four steps that we followed then are still followed rigorously without fail. This has helped in tracing maximum cases on time. Following the measures strictly is the only way to curb the cases.”

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bhiwandi has the lowest total cases of Covid at 6,884 as per the state government records. As per the BNCMC records, the active cases in the city are 18. The civic body is now running only one Covid centre with a capacity of treating 50 patients as the number of positive cases is less.

“Although, if the number of cases increases, the facilities that were developed earlier will be set up again. We have taken the doctors and staff into confidence that anytime they will have to provide the service if there is a surge in cases. The battle is still not over and we need to be extra careful and maintain it. Not a single death due to Covid has been reported since January and we are trying to maintain it by tracing all the high risk and low risk contact and strictly doing RT-PCR and not depending on antigen testing,” said Ashiya.

Mohammad Abir Shaikh, 29, a resident of Kamatghar, Bhiwandi, said, “We keep checking the Covid records in the city on social media and websites and when we see zero cases in the city, it is a major sigh of relief. Bhiwandi was once having the highest number of cases at the beginning of the pandemic and now it has the lowest.”

Manohar Konka, 35, a social activist from the city said, “The major reason for the reduction in Covid cases in the city is tracing by the civic body on time. The civic body has managed to reach each corner of the city. Despite people still not following social distancing at some places, the cases are low and this is commendable.”

Dr. Satish Rudra, an anaesthetist from Bhiwandi, expressed that the civic body did the Covid testing on a wide scale and treated as many as patients on time, which is why it could curb the numbers.

“In May, I was also infected and was initially home quarantined and later admitted to Indira Gandhi hospital for 10 days. The treatment there was also commendable.”

Dr Sripal Jain, a MBBS physician, said, “During the initial days, I dealt with around 400 patients daily in which most had Covid symptoms. Now, there are no cases from Bhiwandi. The civic body played a very good role in making it mandatory for people with symptoms to do the Covid test on time. We also did CT scans for most patients at an early stage.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Anupam Sah, head of conservation at CSMVS, inspects an artefact during the lockdown. (Image courtesy CSMVS)
Anupam Sah, head of conservation at CSMVS, inspects an artefact during the lockdown. (Image courtesy CSMVS)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s CSMVS to reopen on Tuesday with discounted museum tickets

By Riddhi Doshi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:14 AM IST
After an 11-month closure necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a phased reopening, starting with four of the institution’s 18 galleries
READ FULL STORY
Close
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Special drive: Transgenders help cops handle traffic in Ulhasnagar

By Anamika Gharat, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Motorists flouting traffic rules in Ulhasnagar were in for a surprise when they were stopped not by the regular traffic police but by transgenders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents complain of foul smell from waste dumped on wetlands

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Several residents of Kharghar had to bear a pungent smell on February 9, following the dumping of sacks filled with unidentified powder on the wetlands of Sector 16, behind Vastu Vihar society in Kharghar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of bio-medical waste being dumped on highway

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panvel residents are upset at the bio-medical waste being dumped along the JNPT-Kalamboli Highway for the past several days with little official action
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Residents demand cemetery to bury dead animals, birds in Kalyan-Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Animal lovers in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli have demanded a cemetery for the burial of dead animals and birds in the city limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Two fire stations in Navi Mumbai to be redeveloped

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:18 AM IST
While the building of Belapur fire station will be ready in three months, the construction of the Airoli building will be completed by early 2022, a senior officer said
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Chinese varsity medical students await lifting of curbs

By Shreya Bhandary and Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:16 AM IST
China’s visa curbs on; students hassled as they won’t get degree sans internship; apps not recognised, some miss classes too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to let pvt hospitals vaccinate their in-house HCWs

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The civic body has also conducted audits of 15 of 20 shortlisted private hospitals and a final report is yet to be tabled for approval before granting them permission to conduct the drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two arrested with two pistols, six live cartridges

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested two people from Goregaon and recovered two pistols, six live cartridges and two magazines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A Khar resident has been booked for allegedly conniving with a local police officer to illegally obtain bank statements of her husband, using a using forged notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Give Class 10 students more time to submit papers for extra marks, say principals from Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
According to principals, nearly 15% students, who are awaiting their documents, might not get the benefit of the extra marks if the deadline is not extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt to seek report from Governor secretariat over aircraft fiasco

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday denied permission to the Governor to use the state’s airplane to travel to Dehradun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar Terminus on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar Terminus on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive sees 50.25% turnout in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan and Mehul Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:54 PM IST
State to give second dose from Monday; Maha sees 3,670 new cases, 36 new deaths, taking tally 2,056,575 and toll to 51,451
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newly appointed president of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee Nana Patole (centre), heads a tractor rally in Marine Drive, on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Newly appointed president of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee Nana Patole (centre), heads a tractor rally in Marine Drive, on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

New Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole vows to take party to the top

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the Central government of being anti-people and anti-farmer
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP