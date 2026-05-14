MUMBAI: Unable to attract applications in its housing lottery for the Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East) project, where 1,221 under-construction flats have been put up, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has split the housing stock between the Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG), and is also offering a free parking slot. With no takers for homes next to Kanjurmarg landfill, MHADA widens income category

A senior MHADA official surmised that the location of the project, which is next to Kanjurmarg dumping ground, was the reason for the no-show. Methane emissions at the ground are very high—in fact, a University of California 2026 study ranked this landfill as the 12th-highest methane-emitting site in the world.

On Wednesday, MHADA announced that instead of reserving the entire housing stock only for MIG applicants, 610 flats had been transferred to the HIG category. “A decision has been taken by MHADA’s Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board to make 610 out of the 1,221 tenements in the Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East) project, included in the computerised lottery for the sale of 2,640 tenements, available exclusively for the HIG. This is to enable maximum citizen participation in the lottery process,” MHADA’s announcement read.

MHADA’s lottery portal will reflect the changes in income reservation starting Thursday noon. Submission of applications has also been extended to May 28.

On April 30, MHADA slashed the price of homes at this location by 7.5%. When even that failed to attract applications, a decision was taken to widen the net and invite HIG applicants. “Now the 480 tenements, priced between ₹1,45,58,307 and ₹1,48,14,901, will be available for ₹1,34,66,434 to ₹1,37,03,783,” a MHADA official said on Thursday.

The rate cut will also apply to HIG tenements. Additionally, one parking space will be provided free of cost to each allottee in this project.

On April 24, the Bombay high court had warned that it would order the closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground if the Maharashtra government and BMC officials did not act immediately and take concrete steps to curb pollution and hazardous methane emissions at the site.