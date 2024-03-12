With unease growing in Ajit Pawar’s NCP, MLA Nilesh Lanke could return to Sharad Pawar’s fold

MUMBAI As the Ajit Pawar-led NCP struggles to secure as many seats as they desire for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke is likely to shift loyalty back to NCP founder Sharad Pawar. This could be the first blow to the party after obtaining NCP’s name and election symbol ahead of the crucial polls. It is believed that senior Pawar has offered Lanke candidature from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, to which he has shown a positive response. Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke Parner

If this materialises, Lanke will contest the polls against BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil, who is also the son of BJP heavyweight and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Though Lanke has not made an official announcement, he met senior Pawar at his Modi Baug residence in Pune on Monday morning. He mentioned that politics is unpredictable these days, and he is yet to make a decision. Pawar, in a press conference, also chose to refute this development.

The fallout assumes significance against the backdrop of the unease within the party after the BJP offered three to four seats to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is reportedly upset with the BJP leadership and met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday to express his displeasure.

“Politics is unpredictable today… It is unnecessary to say anything as of now,” Lanke told reporters on Monday afternoon.

However, he indirectly indicated his intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ahmednagar as well. “It is true I have started connecting with people as my colleagues want me to contest general polls. However, a decision has not been made,” he acknowledged.

Lanke was elected from the Parner Assembly seat in 2019 and had sided with Ajit Pawar after the split in the party in July last year. However, he has also chosen to display Sharad Pawar’s photograph on all his banners erected in Ahmednagar.

After his meeting with Pawar, Lanke also met Amol Kolhe, Shirur from NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Lanke further admitted meeting him at a hotel but said they bumped into each other and had a chat about Kolhe’s Marathi stage show. “We had no political discussion,” said the NCP MLA.

Pawar chose to dismiss the speculation. “The discussion has no meaning as I have no idea about Nilesh Lanke and his intentions. I have heard about this discussion from you only. There are many people who are willing to switch sides,” the NCP chief remarked.

Lanke enjoys a good reputation in Ahmednagar district. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was praised for establishing a 1100-bed Covid jumbo centre where patients were treated for free. The political landscape is also favourable for him in the Ahmednagar constituency as six out of four Assembly constituencies are with the party. Rohit Pawar (Karjat-Jamkhed), Prajakt Tanpure (Rahuri), Sangram Jagtap (Ahmednagar City), and Lanke himself. Both Rohit and Prajakt are with Pawar-led NCP. The other two MLAs, Babanrao Pachpute (Shrigonda) and Monika Rajale (Shevgaon), are from BJP.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar met Fadnavis to express his discontent against the BJP’s offer of three to four seats as an ally in the general elections. “Ajit Dada told Fadnavis that the party was promised nine Lok Sabha seats and now you want me to be content with 3-4 seats, which is next to impossible. I’m under tremendous pressure, and they should reconsider the offer,” revealed an NCP insider.

The deputy chief minister was also initially reluctant to go to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a seat-sharing meeting held on March 8 but was convinced by National President Praful Patel to engage in a dialogue with the BJP leadership, insiders pointed out.