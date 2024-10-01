THANE: The police in Ulhasnagar registered an FIR against a woman, her brother, and four other relatives for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband in order to coerce him to increase the alimony to be paid to her from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Woman, 5 kin booked for kidnapping her ex-husband to increase alimony

The complainant, identified as Rajesh Rohida, 44, a resident of Ulhanagar number 3, told the police that on June 20, the complainant went to the market to get sugar to make tea. While he was reaching the shop, he was stopped by his brother-in-law who forcefully pushed him inside the Wagon-R car. The complainant told police that his ex-wife and her family members orchestrated the kidnapping. They threatened the man to increase her alimony to ₹20 lakh, which was earlier fixed at ₹2.5 lakh.

According to an officer, when the victim refused to pay more, the ex-wife’s family members abducted him took him to a secluded location and threatened him. He was held captive in a dilapidated house until September 28, with two individuals assigned to guard him. During his captivity, he was threatened with death if he did not increase the settlement amount for his wife.

The victim managed to escape and filed a police complaint on Saturday. Based on his report, the Thane police have initiated an investigation. Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against his wife, her brother and four other persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom) 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5)(common intention), the official said.

A senior police officer stated, “The man has filed a case against his wife and her family for kidnapping him. We need to investigate the matter thoroughly, as the complainant claims. Notably, his wife had previously registered a case against him in 2013 for cruelty in marriage, just a year after their wedding. Our investigation is ongoing to verify the facts of the case.”