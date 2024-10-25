Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Woman booked for assaulting woman GRP officer

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 25, 2024 08:50 AM IST

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer who intervened in a domestic dispute outside Mumbai's GRP station.

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer outside the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Mumbai Central on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the woman officer, 26-year-old Sujata Kadel, was on duty at 9 pm when she heard a ruckus outside the police station. When she went to check what the commotion was about, she found the accused, Gulshan Shaikh, engaged in a fight with her husband, Zafar Shaikh.

Kadel witnessed the couple assaulting each other and creating a ruckus, police said. She then intervened and tried to control the woman while she was attempting to hit her husband. As Kadel pulled Gulshan back, the latter turned around and began abusing and assaulting Kadel and pulling her hair.

“Kadel retaliated and stopped Gulshan when she hit her again for interfering in her dispute,” said Hemraj Kumbhar, senior police inspector at the Mumbai Central GRP. He added that Kadel called for backup after some time.

As backup arrived, police officers stopped Gulshan and took her into custody. Kadel, who suffered scratches and injuries on her face and arms, registered an FIR against Gulshan under section 132 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting and preventing an officer from doing her duty.

“We have given a written notice to Gulshan to be present at the police station for investigation,” said Kumbhar.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
