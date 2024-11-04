Menu Explore
Woman detained over death threat to Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2024 03:00 AM IST

A 24-year-old woman was detained in Mumbai for allegedly threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath, prompting police alerts ahead of his campaign visit.

Mumbai: The Worli police have detained a 24-year-old woman for allegedly issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Sunday, triggering an alert in the city with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader expected to visit to the state for campaigning for the Maharashtra elections.

The woman allegedly sent a message on the traffic police’s WhatsApp number on Saturday night, warning that if Adityanath did not step down from the post of UP chief minister within 10 days, he would be killed in a manner similar to Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique who was murdered on October 12, a police officer said.

The police managed to trace the message back to the woman based on the location of her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar, Thane, the officer said. She was brought to Worli police station for enquiry, the officer said.

“During interrogation, it appeared that she was mentally unstable but we are checking her medical record,” the officer said.

“We have not reached any conclusion yet. She has not been arrested till now and the inquiry is still ongoing,” the official added.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) are conducting their parallel investigations in the case.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to visit Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls.

