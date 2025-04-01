Menu Explore
Woman dies after being run over by JCB at Thane dumping ground

ByHTC
Apr 01, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Following the tragedy, political leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP visited the site, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability

Thane: A 48-year-old woman died after being struck by a JCB machine while collecting waste at the CP Talav dumping ground in Wagle Estate, Thane, on Sunday. The victim, identified as Rajshree Balu Jadhav, was a resident of Jay Bhim Nagar, CP Talav Road.

Woman dies after being run over by JCB at Thane dumping ground
Woman dies after being run over by JCB at Thane dumping ground

The accident triggered panic among bystanders, who rushed to her aid. Police and civic officials promptly arrived at the scene upon being informed of the incident.

Following the tragedy, political leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP visited the site, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability.

An inspector from the Shreenagar police station stated, “We have conducted a panchnama of the body. A case is being registered, and the accused will be arrested soon.”

Dr Kailash Pawar, superintendent of Thane Civil Hospital, confirmed, “The post-mortem report clearly indicates that the woman died due to being crushed under the JCB.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / Woman dies after being run over by JCB at Thane dumping ground
