Woman dies after fall from Hiranandani Gardens office building while planning birthday celebration

ByDev Kothak
Jan 11, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The tragedy occurred on Thursday at Supreme Business Park in Hiranandani Gardens, where the victim, Jinal Vora, had stepped near an emergency window

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman from Borivali died after falling from the 11th floor of her workplace whilst making preparations for her manager's birthday celebration in Powai, Mumbai. Police have confirmed the incident was accidental.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday at Supreme Business Park in Hiranandani Gardens, where the victim, Jinal Vora, had stepped near an emergency window in the pantry during a coffee break.

Vora lost her balance and fell to the 10th floor garden area below, sustaining critical head injuries. Colleagues swiftly transported her to the nearby Hiranandani Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries at 8:00 on Friday morning.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), though no formal complaints have been filed.

