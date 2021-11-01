Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman dies after fire at Diva home; Thane civic officials demolish dangerous structure
mumbai news

Woman dies after fire at Diva home; Thane civic officials demolish dangerous structure

A 40-year-old woman died after fire broke out in her house, leading to a wall of the house to collapse in Diva; the woman was crushed under the wall and was dead by the time she was pulled out by Thane fire officials; the ground-plus-one floored structure was later demolished as it was in a dangerous condition
Thane fire officials at the site where fire broke out at a home in Diva, killing a woman after the slab collapsed on her. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Thane fire officials at the site where fire broke out at a home in Diva, killing a woman after the slab collapsed on her. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Thane

A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her house, leading to a wall of the house to collapse in Padle village of Diva on Monday. The woman was crushed under the wall and was dead by the time she was rescued. The ground-plus-one floored structure was later demolished as it was in a dangerous condition.

The fire broke out at around 11.30am when the deceased, Sapna Patil, was cooking on firewood in the house and was alone. The impact of the fire led to collapse of the slab of the house, under which Patil got stuck. The fire department and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot and tried to pull the woman out. However, she was already dead.

Girish Zalke, Thane fire officer, said, “The owner of the house, Vinod Patil, was living with his wife, Sapna. The slab collapsed immediately, giving her no time to escape. We are not sure about the cause of the fire yet. “

Santosh Kadam, officer from RDMC, said, “The house was old style, so it burnt completely and had to be demolished. The TMC officials took charge of it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out