THANE: A woman cleaner died after falling from the third floor of a building in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon, apparently after a co-worker accidentally pushed her during a friendly fight. Woman falls off third floor during friendly fight with co-worker, dies

The deceased is identified as Gudiya Devi, who succumbed to her injuries at a hospital a few hours later. Police officials said Devi, who lived in Pisavli area with her son and daughter, worked in an office located on the third floor of the Globestate building at Vikas Naka in Dombivli East.

On Tuesday afternoon, while engaging in a friendly fight with one of her colleagues, identified as Bunty, she got accidentally pushed towards the inner parapet wall around the stairs, and fell off the parapet to the ground floor, directly hitting her head on the concrete which resulted in grievous injuries.

The colleague, Bunty, also almost fell trying to save Devi, but was saved by the quick reflex of another worker who held him from behind and saved him from slipping down. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the building.

The co-workers rushed the injured Devi to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later.

Upon receiving information about this incident, the Manpada police in Dombivli arrived at the scene and began investigation after registering a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The woman fell on her head and back, due to which, she suffered severe spinal injury. We got the CCTV footage, and further questioning in the case is going on,” said a police officer.