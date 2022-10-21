Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman falls prey to fake Navy officer’s FB post, loses 2 lakhs

Woman falls prey to fake Navy officer’s FB post, loses 2 lakhs

mumbai news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Mumbai Lured into buying brand new appliances at throw away prices, a 30-year-old woman from Cuffe Parade was duped to the tune of ₹2 lakh by a cyber fraud who posed as a Navy officer

Woman falls prey to fake Navy officer’s FB post, loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakhs
Woman falls prey to fake Navy officer’s FB post, loses 2 lakhs
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai Lured into buying brand new appliances at throw away prices, a 30-year-old woman from Cuffe Parade was duped to the tune of 2 lakh by a cyber fraud who posed as a Navy officer.

According to the police, on October 17, the woman saw a Facebook post where a man was urgently selling new air conditioner, washing machine and furniture at a throw away price. The post also featured pictures of the goods on sale.

When the woman contacted the on the given number, a person at the other end introduced himself as one Narayan, a serving officer in the Indian Navy.

According to the police complaint, Narayan told the woman that he was transferred out from Mumbai and wished to sell out his household goods and furniture, etc. He told her that he and all his goods were at the airport.

After the complainant expressed her desire to buy the air conditioner and the washing machine, Narayan agreed to sell the items for 15,000. He then sent her UPI scan code on WhatsApp for making the payment, following which the victim sent him an advance of 2,000, the FIR stated.

Later, Narayan told the woman that he is sending the goods through one Sanjay Rawat. Later the complainant received a call from Rawat who told her that Narayan had asked him to collect 6,100 and deliver the goods to her.

When the complainant sent this money, Rawat called back saying he had not received the amount and asked her try doing the transfer multiple times. Rawat then informed her that one airport official, Jambale would clear the goods from the airport. Jambale then contacted the woman and made her pay more money towards airport goods clearance fee.

“The woman paid the fees. She was later informed by the accused persons that whatever additional money she had paid, she would get it back in cash at the time of delivery of goods,” said a police officer.

The accused then cut of all their communication with the woman, who then apprised her husband about the entire episode. Realising that she had been duped by frauds, the two then approached the police. Preliminary probe indicated that many people on Facebook have commented on the said advertisements saying that they are too cheated by the gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out