Woman falls prey to fake Navy officer’s FB post, loses 2 lakhs

Mumbai Lured into buying brand new appliances at throw away prices, a 30-year-old woman from Cuffe Parade was duped to the tune of ₹2 lakh by a cyber fraud who posed as a Navy officer.

According to the police, on October 17, the woman saw a Facebook post where a man was urgently selling new air conditioner, washing machine and furniture at a throw away price. The post also featured pictures of the goods on sale.

When the woman contacted the on the given number, a person at the other end introduced himself as one Narayan, a serving officer in the Indian Navy.

According to the police complaint, Narayan told the woman that he was transferred out from Mumbai and wished to sell out his household goods and furniture, etc. He told her that he and all his goods were at the airport.

After the complainant expressed her desire to buy the air conditioner and the washing machine, Narayan agreed to sell the items for ₹15,000. He then sent her UPI scan code on WhatsApp for making the payment, following which the victim sent him an advance of ₹2,000, the FIR stated.

Later, Narayan told the woman that he is sending the goods through one Sanjay Rawat. Later the complainant received a call from Rawat who told her that Narayan had asked him to collect ₹6,100 and deliver the goods to her.

When the complainant sent this money, Rawat called back saying he had not received the amount and asked her try doing the transfer multiple times. Rawat then informed her that one airport official, Jambale would clear the goods from the airport. Jambale then contacted the woman and made her pay more money towards airport goods clearance fee.

“The woman paid the fees. She was later informed by the accused persons that whatever additional money she had paid, she would get it back in cash at the time of delivery of goods,” said a police officer.

The accused then cut of all their communication with the woman, who then apprised her husband about the entire episode. Realising that she had been duped by frauds, the two then approached the police. Preliminary probe indicated that many people on Facebook have commented on the said advertisements saying that they are too cheated by the gang.