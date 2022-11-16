Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman files complaint against mother for malpractice in exam

Woman files complaint against mother for malpractice in exam

mumbai news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:55 AM IST

The daughter stays with her father in Mumbai, while the mother stays alone in Nerul. The daughter accused her mother of indulging in malpractice while appearing for law exams thus cheating Mumbai University,” Tanaki Bhagat, senior inspector, Nerul police station said

Woman files complaint against mother for malpractice in exam
Woman files complaint against mother for malpractice in exam
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old Mumbai doctor has filed a complaint against her mother for allegedly copying during online LLB exams.

Besides, the daughter also accused her mother of having extramarital affairs and asking a man to appear for her sixth semester LLB exam on her behalf during the lockdown period.

“The daughter stays with her father in Mumbai, while the mother stays alone in Nerul. The daughter accused her mother of indulging in malpractice while appearing for law exams thus cheating Mumbai University,” Tanaki Bhagat, senior inspector, Nerul police station said.

According to the complainant, her mother had enrolled herself for LLB in 2005 and had been appearing for backlogs multiple times.

In 2020, when all exams were being held online, the mother took advantage and asked someone she knew to appear for the exam online by keeping her camera off.

“We are investigating the matter. We will serve her a notice to appear before the police under section 41 A (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” Bhagat said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out