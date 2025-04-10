Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman jumps off terrace with 1-year-old grandson battling cancer

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 10, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The woman, reportedly struggling with depression for several years, is believed to have been distraught over the child’s critical health condition. The infant was scheduled to travel to Mumbai that day with his parents for medical treatment

Navi Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman ended her life along with her one-year-old grandson by jumping off the terrace of their home on Wednesday morning. The child, who was reportedly battling brain cancer, also succumbed to his injuries.

Woman jumps off terrace with 1-year-old grandson battling cancer
Woman jumps off terrace with 1-year-old grandson battling cancer

According to police sources, the incident took place around 7:30 am in Roha tehsil of Raigad district, 120km from Mumbai. The woman, reportedly struggling with depression for several years, is believed to have been distraught over the child’s critical health condition. The infant was scheduled to travel to Mumbai that day with his parents for medical treatment.

While the woman died on the spot due to severe head injuries, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

“The grandmother had been under treatment for depression for the past four years, but her medication was irregular. Her mental health deteriorated further after her grandson was diagnosed with brain cancer,” said assistant police inspector Maruti Patil of Roha police station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman seized a moment when other family members were not around and took the child to the terrace. Officials revealed that this was her second known suicide attempt, pointing to a prolonged struggle with her mental health. The Roha police have registered an accidental death report and initiated a thorough inquiry to rule out any foul play.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Woman jumps off terrace with 1-year-old grandson battling cancer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On