Navi Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman ended her life along with her one-year-old grandson by jumping off the terrace of their home on Wednesday morning. The child, who was reportedly battling brain cancer, also succumbed to his injuries. Woman jumps off terrace with 1-year-old grandson battling cancer

According to police sources, the incident took place around 7:30 am in Roha tehsil of Raigad district, 120km from Mumbai. The woman, reportedly struggling with depression for several years, is believed to have been distraught over the child’s critical health condition. The infant was scheduled to travel to Mumbai that day with his parents for medical treatment.

While the woman died on the spot due to severe head injuries, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

“The grandmother had been under treatment for depression for the past four years, but her medication was irregular. Her mental health deteriorated further after her grandson was diagnosed with brain cancer,” said assistant police inspector Maruti Patil of Roha police station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman seized a moment when other family members were not around and took the child to the terrace. Officials revealed that this was her second known suicide attempt, pointing to a prolonged struggle with her mental health. The Roha police have registered an accidental death report and initiated a thorough inquiry to rule out any foul play.