Woman pillion rider dies as bike rams into dumper

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 07:50 am IST

"When the dumper driver applied sudden brakes, the motorcyclist lost control and rammed into the dumper," said a police officer from Sewri police station

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old pillion rider died on Wednesday after the bike rammed into a dumper ahead after its driver allegedly applied sudden brakes. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Sewri when she was returning home from office with her colleague, who was riding the bike, said a police officer.

The dumper driver applied sudden brakes. (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)
The dumper driver applied sudden brakes. (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

“When the dumper driver applied sudden brakes, the motorcyclist lost control and rammed into the dumper,” said a police officer from Sewri police station.

According to the police, the Mumbai police control room received a call from a passerby at 5:30 pm, alerting them about the accident on the Bombay Port Trust road on Eastern Freeway, after which the Sewri police went to the spot and rushed the woman, Rasika Ghate, to the Somaiya hospital in Sion where she was declared dead. Her colleague sustained minor injuries, the officer said.

The police booked the dumper driver Faiz Mohanned under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, issued a notice to him and allowed him to go, the officer said.

