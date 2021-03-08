IND USA
An elderly woman interacts with a security personnel during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at NMMC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
Women's Day: Maharashtra sets up vaccination centres only for women

  "Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.
PTI
MAR 08, 2021

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, the Maharashtra government on Monday set up five Covid-19 vaccination centres in each district of the state exclusively for inoculating women.

These centres will remain operational only for the day, a health official said.

Women willing to take the vaccine can go to these centres during the day, he said.

"Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 22,19,727.

The state has so far reported 52,478 deaths due to the viral infection, as per official figures.

