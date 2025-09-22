Search
Yellow alert issued, city to receive moderate rainfall

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:14 am IST

The city is expected to witness showers till the first week of October before the withdrawal forecasted to commence on October 8

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the regions of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday, indicating thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds.

People walk through a flooded road following heavy rains in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
On Sunday, the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated areas of the city. Between 10am to 10pm, several pockets of western suburbs logged 40-50mm of rainfall, according to the Automatic Weather Station of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The island city witnessed minimal rain between five to 10 mm and eastern suburbs logged a little over 20mm of rainfall.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, for 24 hours, starting at 8:00 am on Monday, indicating light to moderate rainfall. Yellow alert has also been issued for Palghar and Thane during the same period.

The city is expected to witness showers till the first week of October before the withdrawal forecasted to commence on October 8.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Yellow alert issued, city to receive moderate rainfall
