Youth Congress office bearer booked for posts against BJP MLC

Mumbai The Mumbai Police have registered two cases against the Youth Congress leader Mayur Borole for writing defamatory posts against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad.

The first case was registered at Chunabhatti police station against the Youth Congress office bearer based on a complaint lodged by Lad’s personal assistant, Devidas Mangvade.

According to Mangvade, when he was surfing through social media platforms he found posts by Borole on Lad and his family members, which were completely false and defamatory.

“The said posts were posted with the sole intention to defame Lad. The posts were shared and liked by some people and a few people had even commented on the posts,” said Mangvade, in his statement to the police.

The Chunabhatti police have registered a case in the matter under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The second was registered by the Sion police based on a complaint lodged by a party worker identified as Ashish Salaskar. Salaskar said Borole is the general secretary of Thane district Youth Congress and he has hurt the sentiments of the BJP party workers by posting defamatory and vulgar material against Lad.

“We have registered an offence and are going through posts and analysing them and will decide further action accordingly,” said a police officer from Chunabhatti police station.