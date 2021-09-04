Yuva Sena demands online varsity; Maharashtra minister asks dept to set up panel

Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena, on Friday wrote to higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, demanding that an online university be set up in Maharashtra. Samant has asked the department to set up a committee to look into the demand.

In a letter to the minister, the Aaditya Thackeray-led body said due to the pandemic, the importance of online technology has increased in education and other sectors. It added that quality online education will be affordable for those who cannot travel due to jobs or other reasons, but want to study further.

“A student who lives far away from the educational institute or someone who cannot attend university or college regularly due to their jobs or other personal issues can study via online university. Apart from the course fees, there is no other expense of hostel fees or travel for such students. Candidates who want to opt for online education, it will become economical for them,” the letter stated.