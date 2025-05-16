Zomato’s parent company leases office spaces in Andheri for ₹1.34 crore a month
The lease covers 84,157 sq ft on the sixth floor of the R Square office complex, located near JB Nagar, and includes 57 parking slots. The property is owned by Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Runwal Realty
Mumbai: Eternal Limited, the recently rebranded parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District, has leased six commercial office units in Andheri East for a monthly rent of ₹1.34 crore.
The lease covers 84,157 sq ft on the sixth floor of the R Square office complex, located near JB Nagar, and includes 57 parking slots. The property is owned by Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Runwal Realty.
According to details accessed via CRE Matrix, the agreement is valid for five years, with a fixed monthly rent of ₹160 per sq ft for the initial three years. A 15% rent escalation will take effect thereafter. The total payout over the lease term is estimated at ₹95 crore, inclusive of maintenance charges. Without maintenance, the cumulative rent works out to ₹85 crore. The lease commenced on May 1.
Eternal Limited’s portfolio includes Zomato, its flagship food delivery business; Blinkit, a rapidly expanding quick-commerce platform for groceries and daily essentials; Hyperpure, a B2B supply chain service that supplies fresh produce and ingredients to restaurants; and District, a ticketing and events discovery app.
Headquartered in Gurugram and led by CEO Deepinder Goyal, the company is currently undergoing a strategic restructuring. This includes the liquidation of its international subsidiary Zomato Netherlands BV and a move to cap foreign ownership at 49.5%. In February, the company officially adopted the name Eternal Limited and introduced a new brand identity, marking a broader shift in its corporate outlook.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.