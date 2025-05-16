Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zomato’s parent company leases office spaces in Andheri for 1.34 crore a month

ByAteeq Shaikh
May 16, 2025 08:24 AM IST

The lease covers 84,157 sq ft on the sixth floor of the R Square office complex, located near JB Nagar, and includes 57 parking slots. The property is owned by Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Runwal Realty

Mumbai: Eternal Limited, the recently rebranded parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District, has leased six commercial office units in Andheri East for a monthly rent of 1.34 crore.

Zomato’s parent company leases office spaces in Andheri for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 crore a month
Zomato’s parent company leases office spaces in Andheri for 1.34 crore a month

The lease covers 84,157 sq ft on the sixth floor of the R Square office complex, located near JB Nagar, and includes 57 parking slots. The property is owned by Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Runwal Realty.

According to details accessed via CRE Matrix, the agreement is valid for five years, with a fixed monthly rent of 160 per sq ft for the initial three years. A 15% rent escalation will take effect thereafter. The total payout over the lease term is estimated at 95 crore, inclusive of maintenance charges. Without maintenance, the cumulative rent works out to 85 crore. The lease commenced on May 1.

Eternal Limited’s portfolio includes Zomato, its flagship food delivery business; Blinkit, a rapidly expanding quick-commerce platform for groceries and daily essentials; Hyperpure, a B2B supply chain service that supplies fresh produce and ingredients to restaurants; and District, a ticketing and events discovery app.

Headquartered in Gurugram and led by CEO Deepinder Goyal, the company is currently undergoing a strategic restructuring. This includes the liquidation of its international subsidiary Zomato Netherlands BV and a move to cap foreign ownership at 49.5%. In February, the company officially adopted the name Eternal Limited and introduced a new brand identity, marking a broader shift in its corporate outlook.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Zomato’s parent company leases office spaces in Andheri for 1.34 crore a month
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On