Mumbai: Eternal Limited, the recently rebranded parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and District, has leased six commercial office units in Andheri East for a monthly rent of ₹1.34 crore. Zomato’s parent company leases office spaces in Andheri for ₹ 1.34 crore a month

The lease covers 84,157 sq ft on the sixth floor of the R Square office complex, located near JB Nagar, and includes 57 parking slots. The property is owned by Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Runwal Realty.

According to details accessed via CRE Matrix, the agreement is valid for five years, with a fixed monthly rent of ₹160 per sq ft for the initial three years. A 15% rent escalation will take effect thereafter. The total payout over the lease term is estimated at ₹95 crore, inclusive of maintenance charges. Without maintenance, the cumulative rent works out to ₹85 crore. The lease commenced on May 1.

Eternal Limited’s portfolio includes Zomato, its flagship food delivery business; Blinkit, a rapidly expanding quick-commerce platform for groceries and daily essentials; Hyperpure, a B2B supply chain service that supplies fresh produce and ingredients to restaurants; and District, a ticketing and events discovery app.

Headquartered in Gurugram and led by CEO Deepinder Goyal, the company is currently undergoing a strategic restructuring. This includes the liquidation of its international subsidiary Zomato Netherlands BV and a move to cap foreign ownership at 49.5%. In February, the company officially adopted the name Eternal Limited and introduced a new brand identity, marking a broader shift in its corporate outlook.