Mumbai’s ICSE, ISC students on their mark

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:39 IST

A majority of students from the city scored above 90%, some even managing near-perfect scores, as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) at 3pm on Friday.

Of the 312 students of the Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (CNMS) in Vile Parle, who had taken the ICSE exams, 188 scored above 90%. “The results have been really good this year and a large number of students have got near-perfect scores. We are happy that in an unprecedented situation like this, wherein a few papers had to be cancelled, the board has come up with a good marking criterion that helped students score as per their potential,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal, CNMS.

This year, six papers of the ICSE exams were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. An average of a candidate’s three best paper marks, along with the percentage of marks that the student got in the internal assessment of the cancelled paper were considered while coming up with marks for these exams.

At Mahim’s Bombay Scottish school, over 71% of the class scored above 90% this year. “Most students have done exceptionally well in mathematics and science, despite both being difficult papers,” said Sunita George, school principal. She said most students felt they were scored well by the board, even for the exams the council could not conduct due to Covid-19. “The board has clearly given students the benefit of doubt and that’s very important because students shouldn’t suffer because of the ongoing situation,” she added.

At Juhu’s Jamnabai Narsee School, 184 of the 269 students got 90% and above. “These are really exceptional results and we are happy for our students,” said Zeenat Bhojabhoy, school principal. The average score of students at Dhirubai Ambani International School in BKC was 96.11%. Twenty-five of the 31 students who appeared for the exams scored 95% and above.

Triple the joy

It’s barely a surprise for the Doshi family that their 18-year-old triplets studying in Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School have scored above 90% in ISC. Anand, Harsh and Khushi Doshi have scored 98%, 97% and 94.8%, respectively in the science stream. “My brother and I are interested in programming while Khushi has always done well in debates and Model United Nations (MUNs). While I will pursue undergraduate education in science, my brother will opt for physics, and our sister will pursue law,” said Anand.

A born fighter

Born 100% blind, Nisha D’Souza ensured her disability did not hinder her determination to do well in life, scoring 95.8% in ICSE exams. “We never had to send her for tuitions, except in Class 10, when she needed help with chemistry. She studied all subjects on her own,” said Samantha D’Souza, her mother. A student of St John’s Universal School in Goregaon, Nisha is learning keyboards, violin and guitar. “I would like to pursue a career in music,” said the teen. She recently won a scholarship from the Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students, Alabama, US. “Her determination encourages us to do better in life,” said her mother.

No giving up

Days before the ICSE exams were to begin, 16-year old Netri Chaurasia was diagnosed with typhoid, which left her bedridden. She did not let it affect her performance, scoring 90.8%. “I was given the option of using a writer, who helped me in the first two exams,” said Netri.

A student of Children’s Academy in Malad (E), Netri said: “I’m very happy with my score.” She now plans to apply to a junior college close to her house.