Mumbra shops to operate only for four hours thrice a week as Covid-19 cases mount

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:20 IST

With the rising number of cases in Mumbra, the Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the shops of essential commodities in Mumbra open only for three days a week and for four hours from April 21.

Along with Mumbra, restriction on movement is also imposed in Vartak Nagar, which has the next highest cases after Mumbra.

Moreover, the shops or individuals who do not abide by these norms in Mumbra will be booked for obstruction under section 353.

In the TMC jurisdiction, Mumbra has the highest number of 36 cases out of the total 130 cases registered in the city, followed by 23 in Vartak Nagar and 20 in Majiwada-Manpada ward.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “From Tuesday, April 21, we have decided to keep the shops of essential commodities open only on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday between 12pm to 4pm. The shops will be closed on all the others days and time apart from these three slots. There will be a complete shut down in Mumbra apart from these three slots on three days of the week.”

The shops include milk and dairy suppliers, vegetable, grocery and meat shops. Joshi added, “The shopkeepers are also responsible to maintain social distancing on the days when the shops are operational. We have asked the police to take action against the shops who violate these orders.”

Charusheela Pandit, assistant municipal commissioner of Vartak Nagar said that they have also restricted the movement of people in the ward. Pandit added, “We have declared six zones in the ward as containment zones where the movement of the people are completely restricted. Only one member of the society is allowed to take a list of essentials and get it for others. The person will also be distributing it in the society. We have also asked local vegetable, fruits and grocery shops to provide home delivery to decrease the crowd on the roads.”