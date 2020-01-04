Murder in Ayali: Factory worker killed by his wife’s lover, say cops

A day after the body of a hosiery factory worker was found mutilated in Ayali Kalan, police on Saturday booked one of his neighbours for killing him and dumping the body.

According to the police, the accused had an affair with victim Ranjit Kumar Chauhan’s wife. Ranjit had come to know about it, cops said.

The victim and the accused, Deepu of Rishi Nagar’s Z-Block, had indulged in an altercation too over the matter.

Investigating officials are also suspecting involvement of more people in the crime, including Ranjit’s wife.

Victim’s brother Manjit Kumar said that Ranjit had told him about his wife’s extra-marital affair with their neighbour Deepu.

“My brother had a scuffle with the accused over the issue as well, but Deepu apologised and assured him that he would mend his ways. However, he nursed a grudge against Ranjit,” Manjit told the police.

He added that Deepu had approached his brother and told him that he knew a realtor, who could help him in buying a plot at cheaper rate.

“On Thursday, Deepu called Ranjit and asked him to come along with him to see a property. The next day, my brother’s body was found dumped on a roadside,” Manjit said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prem Lal, who is investigating the case, said the assailants had brutally hacked Ranjit to death.

“It seems to be a handiwork of more than one person. However, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the prime accused,” he added. Ranjit’s body has been handed over his family after postmortem examination.

A native of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Ranjit was found dead on Friday and his mutilated body was identified with the help of his clothes and a locket. Ranjit’s bike was found parked near the vacant plot from where his body was recovered.

The police had also found strands of hair belonging to the victim on his bike, suggesting that he must have struggled with the attackers.

A murder case has already been registered against unidentified persons.