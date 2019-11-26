Murder in Malerkotla: Two jailed gangsters among 7 booked, kin hold protest

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:18 IST

Seven persons, including two jailed gangsters, were booked on Tuesday in the case involving the murder of a 29-year-old gangster, Abdul Rashid, alias Guddu who was shot dead by four assailants at his brother’s wedding reception in Malerkotla town a day before.

Dissatisfied with police action, angry family members and relatives refused to bury the victim’s body and held a protest near the Malerkotla civil hospital, demanding arrest of the accused.

Malerkotla superintendent of police (SP) Manjit Singh Brar said the three persons were booked by name while the rest were unidentified. Those named in the FIR are Bagga Khan of Takhar village (lodged in Amritsar jail), Gahia Khan (lodged in Bathinda jail), and Faraz Ahmed of Malerkotla.

“Abdul Rashid’s brother Mohammed Yamin alias Bobby has complained that the accused murdered him due to an old rivalry. As two accused are lodged in jail, the police will get their remand through court. Raids are being conducted to arrest those who shot Rashid dead,” said SP Brar.

The FIR states that Abdul Rashid was called outside the marriage palace and the assailants started firing on him. A man, identified as Arun Chauhan (25), sustained injuries. The bullets hit Abdul Rashid on his chest and he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bobby said that Guddu was murdered at the behest of some politicians, demanding CBI probe into the matter.

Bagga takes responsibility

Gangster Bagga Khan reportedly took responsibility of the murder by uploading a post on social media. However, the police said the post will be verified. “Sometimes, social media accounts could be hacked. We will investigate and check its authenticity,” said Brar.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act at the Malerkotla (city-1) police station.