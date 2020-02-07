Muslims seek Akal Takht’s support in fight against CAA

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:21 IST

A group of Muslims on Friday sought the support of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, in the their fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Under the banner of the Joint Action Committee, the group based in Ahmedgarh town of Sangrur district, submitted a memorandum addressed to the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in this regard. In the absence of the jathedar, the memorandum was received by his personal assistant Ranjit Singh.

The Muslims, who earlier paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, also offered namaz on the entrance plaza of the shrine complex, facing the Akal Takht.

“We have come here with a hope as Akal Takht’s edict carries great significance and it is given due respect by the Sikhs across the world. As the CAA is a dangerous Act for the Muslims and this country, we want Akal Takht to react on it and issue an edict, which would be helpful for us,” read the memorandum submitted by the group members.

They also raised slogans in support of Peer Budhu Shah, and Gani Khan and Nabi Khan, Muslim followers of tenth Guru Gobind Singh.

Notably, the Akal Takht acting jathedar has already expressed his reservation over the CAA. Claiming that the new citizenship law led to alienation of Muslims, Giani Harpreet Singh had in a statement said the community should have been included in the amended law. The jathedar had, however, welcomed the inclusion of the Sikh community in the Act.