MVA dynamics put to test as Sena invites Soman for cultural fest in Pune

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:30 IST

Pune Mumbai University senior professor Yogesh Soman, who was sent on forced leave after he posted a video against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media, has been invited by Shiv Sena’s Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Sena and Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena for a cultural programme in Pune, a move that is likely to embarrass the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

The cultural festival will be held at Balgandharva Rang Mandir on January 22 from 10 am to 4 pm. Soman will share his experiences in acting, writing and direction in the film industry.

Soman in his latest video posted on social media said, “On the occasion of Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary on January 23 this cultural festival has been organised. In this festival there will be various seminars and workshops related to acting, writing and direction. I will be sharing my experiences related to it in one of the sessions for students, new actors and will be answering their questions. So I appeal everyone to attend this one day festival in Pune.”

Vijay Krishnan, Shiv Sena member, said, “Whatever happened in Mumbai University pertaining to Soman happened while we had already invited him. We have to understand that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a family and like any other family there may be differences.”

In his video that was followed by action of compulsory leave, Soman had slammed Gandhi over latter’s remarks at a rally in Delhi that his name was not Rahul Savarkar, but Rahul Gandhi and he would not apologise over remarks about “rape in India” comment.

Criticising MVA government for sending Soman on leave by Mumbai University, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene in the matter and withdraw the action against actor.

“I urge you to intervene and withdraw the action against Yogesh Soman,” said Fadnavis.