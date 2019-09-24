Nadda to take closer look at ‘Pune model’ for educational tie-ups in J&K

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:01 IST

PUNE: BJP working president Jagat Prasad Nadda has said that he will give the proposed ‘Pune model’ for partnerships between educational institutes in Pune and the people of Jammu and Kashmir a serious consideration.

Nadda was speaking while interacting with several educationists and other prominent people in the city on Monday evening. He was in the city under the BJP’s on-going national unity campaign and ‘Jan Jagran’ (mass awakening) programme on the abrogation of Article 370.

During the meeting, social worker Sanjay Nahar, whose organisation Sarhad has been providing educational and humanitarian support to the terrorism-affected people of J&K, said that several educational institutions from Pune had approached the central government to establish their campuses in Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Pune model’. “My suggestion to you is to take it forward,” Nahar said.

Nadda said that he would have a detailed proposal and give it a serious consideration along with the “Pune-Srinagar sister city” project for closer interaction between the people of Pune and J&K.

On the issue of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) to be implemented in J&K, Nadda said the democratic process had begun and in due course the NRC would be implemented to identify legal citizens of the state.

Sarhad and associated educational institutes have proposed to establish educational campuses in J&K with investments, expertise in higher education and partnerships with the the local land owners in J&K. The model also proposes to employ the local people including retired teachers and education officers.

Over the last three decades, Sarhad has paid special emphasis to rehabilitating women and children affected by terrorism and brought scores of children- including girls- to Pune for their education. This organisation has its own school and college of Arts, Science and Commerce and presently has more than 150 Kashmiri boarding students.

At least seven educational institutes from Pune, including Vishwakarma University, a private state university, Padmabhushan Vasantdada Patil College of Architecture, KJ’s Educational Institute and Arham Foundation have submitted letters of intent to the J&K governor, offering to take the Pune model forward.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:01 IST