Nagma campaigns for Lovely in New Seelampur

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:36 IST

New Delhi:

As actor and Congress spokesperson Nagma, 45, reached the bylanes of New Seelampur to campaign for its Gandhi Nagar candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely, she appealed to voters to support a candidate who has proved his or her work and a party that does not discriminate on religious grounds.

As slogans such as ‘jaat pe na paat pe, mohar lagegi haath pe (not on caste or religion, vote for Congress)’ in the background, Nagma kick-started the Congress’ star campaign on Thursday from New Seelampur’s H-block.

Supporting the Congress for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, she attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly ignoring the Gandhi Nagar constituency and the BJP for playing the politics of polarisation.

“You (voters) could not have asked for a better candidate. He (Lovely) has worked for this constituency for 15 years and has shown his calibre with his work. The AAP tried to lure the voters by giving them freebies, but they only gave free water that was dirty and unfit,” Nagma said.

She said, “Their (BJP’s) minister urged that the ‘gaddars’ (traitors) be shot down and today the lanes of Delhi echoed with gunshots. Who are these traitors that they speak of? Today on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, these people have insulted his legacy.”

Lovely in his speech said that even when the Congress was not in power for the last five years, his doors were open to all the residents of Gandhi Nagar and he was addressing all issues.

“The AAP leaders for the last four years kept complaining that they weren’t being allowed to work. Then how were they suddenly allowed to work in the last six months? They only had the elections in mind while we have worked throughout our 15-year tenure,” he said.

The AAP and the Congress vie for the same vote base with the BJP’s remaining intact in the past several elections. The Congress is hoping to give a tough fight to AAP in at least five seats—Gandhi Nagar, Badli, Seelampur, Mustafabad and Ballimaran.

Another party star campaigner, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, will reach Delhi to campaign for Congress candidates between February 3 and February 5.

A party leader confirmed that he will be holding public meetings in Hari Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Jangpura on February 3 and 4. He has also scheduled a road show in Kalkaji.