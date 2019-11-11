Naini Jail goes by the book, restricts visitors to Karwariyas

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:00 IST

Naini Jail administration has now imposed stricter restrictions on the Karwariya brothers after they were sentenced to life by the sessions court, last week. The court convicted the Karwariya brothers in connection with the sensational murder of SP MLA Jawahar Yadav aka Pandit, who was gunned down in Civil Lines back in 1996.

The Karwariya brothers, former MP Kapil Muni, his brothers, former MLA Uday Bhan, former MLC Surajbhan Karwariya and their cousin Ramchandra Tripathi, aka Kallu, were arrested over four years ago and have been lodged at Malviya Sadan inside Naini Jail premises.

While, earlier the jail administration was lenient towards the visitors who came to meet the brothers, after being convicted, the number of visits with them every month has been limited to two as per the jail manual.

As per the rules, the number of persons who can meet a convicted prisoner is three. The new rules were implemented on the Karwariya brothers on November 7 and they were duly informed. Many visitors who had gone to meet them had to return disappointed following the implementation of the stricter regulations.

Naini Jail superintendent HB Singh said a maximum three persons could visit a convicted prisoner within 15 days as per the jail manual and rules. The jail administration has informed the Karwariya brothers and their relatives of the new rules, he added.

As per the rules, convicted prisoners have to contribute in daily work. Due to their educational backgrounds, the Karwariya brothers have volunteered to teach other prisoners in the jail.

The Karwariya brothers enjoyed lighter restrictions and leniency before being sentenced. A music system was recovered from their barracks during a surprise raid by administrative and police officials in 2017. Officials have claimed that they were found listening to ‘bhajans’. The Karwariya brothers were then shifted to Mirzapur jail. However, after the government changed in the state, they were again brought to Naini Central jail.