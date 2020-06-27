e-paper
Navi Mumbai reported 150 Covid cases on Saturday

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:36 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 150 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the tally of positive cases to 6,003. The death toll is now 201. A total of 3,405 people have recovered so far, with the recovery percentage being 57%. The active cases figure has increased further to 2,397.

Over 43,458 people have completed their quarantine period while 13,277 people are quarantined at home.

19,410 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Navi Mumbai so far. Of these 12,334 tests have been negative. 1,073 tests results are awaited.

Over 111 recoveries were reported on Saturday. A total of 3,405 people have recovered so far in Navi Mumbai.

The breakup of 150 positive cases ward wise is Belapur ward 14, Nerul ward 30, Vashi ward 7, Turbhe ward 7, Kopar Khairane ward 26, Ghansoli ward 29, Airoli ward 32 and Digha ward 5.

14 children have tested positive on the day.

