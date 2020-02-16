NCR contributes to 10 of 14 road related deaths in Haryana per day

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:54 IST

Authorities’ attempts to check road mishaps in Haryana have proven to be largely unsuccessful, especially in districts in the National Capital Region, where an average of 14 road-related casualties take place everyday.

In 2019, at least 14 people were killed and 30 sustained injuries in road accidents each day in Haryana, bringing the tally of road-related deaths to 5,057 and injures to 9,326. A total of 10,944 accidents took place in the state last year, as per the traffic and highways police.

As per the data, roads in NCR districts are more dangerous than other roads in Haryana because an average of 10 deaths are reported from the region alone per day. A total of 3,583 deaths were reported from the 13 districts that fall in the NCR in 2019. As many as 407 deaths were reported in Gurugram, 382 in Karnal, 379 in Sonepat, 307 in Panipat and 272 in Jhajjar.

Haryana inspector-general of police Rajshree Singh said there had been a reduction in road accidents in 2019. In 2018, as many as 5,118 people had died in 11,288 road accidents. Indicating, a 1.20% decline in road-related deaths in the state.

Singh said more initiatives were required to make the roads of the state safer: “We regularly hold awareness campaigns. I have also created a Facebook page to spread awareness about traffic rules,” she said.

“Often, I issue letters to concerned departments to rectify accident-prone points and blackspots,” she said, adding that carelessness was the primary cause of road mishaps.

The year 2020, too, is off to a discouraging start with 412 people dead and 739 injured in 881 road accidents in January.

As per traffic police reports, the stretch of National Highway (NH-44) between Panipat and Ambala is the most vulnerable as it claims approximately 100 lives a year Other vulnerable stretches are NH-10 (Delhi to Fatehabad), NH-48 (Gurugram to Bawal), NH-709 (Murthal to Loharu), NH-344 ( Saharanpur-Kurukshetra) and Karnal to Ladwa Atta-Bilaspur Road.