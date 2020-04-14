Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust contributes ₹60 lakh to combat Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:49 IST

Ludhiana: To combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, an organisation that late Sat Paul Mittal set up in 1983, on Monday contributed ₹60 lakh of which ₹50 lakh were donated to Punjab chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund while ₹10 lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society.

The chairman of the trust, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, said, “We are facing the biggest healthcare crisis of modern era in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is the need of the hour to contribute liberally towards the fight against this unprecedented crisis and supplement the efforts of government, other bodies and associations engaged in providing relief work.”

The trust also expressed its sincere gratitude to all the government and private functionaries, including frontline and backend workers, who are working round-the-clock to keep the country going and providing all essential services to citizens, at grave risk to themselves.