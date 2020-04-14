e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust contributes ₹60 lakh to combat Covid-19

Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust contributes ₹60 lakh to combat Covid-19

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana: To combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, an organisation that late Sat Paul Mittal set up in 1983, on Monday contributed ₹60 lakh of which ₹50 lakh were donated to Punjab chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund while ₹10 lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society.

The chairman of the trust, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, said, “We are facing the biggest healthcare crisis of modern era in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is the need of the hour to contribute liberally towards the fight against this unprecedented crisis and supplement the efforts of government, other bodies and associations engaged in providing relief work.”

The trust also expressed its sincere gratitude to all the government and private functionaries, including frontline and backend workers, who are working round-the-clock to keep the country going and providing all essential services to citizens, at grave risk to themselves.

top news
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hot spots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hot spots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities