Nepalese man held for raping minor granddaughter in Shimla district

The accused threatened the minor not to reveal the incident to anyone and has been raping her for the last four months.

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image )
         

A Nepalese man was arrested for raping his 9-year-old granddaughter in Chopal sub-division, of Shimla district.

The accused threatened the minor not to reveal the incident to anyone and has been raping her for the last four months. Her parents filed a complaint with the police after their daughter narrated her ordeal. The medical examination of the girl was conducted at the civil hospital.

The girl’s family originally hails from Nepal and had been living in Chopal for the last 20 years.

Chopal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) confirmed the report and said the police are conducting the investigation. A case under Sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered against the accused.

