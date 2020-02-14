New Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation chief to take charge today

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:48 IST

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Vijay Suryavanshi was appointed as the new commissioner of the Kalyan Domibivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday.

Suryavanshi, a 2006 batch IAS officer, had been the collector for Raigad district from July 2017 until last month.

On January 21, he was transferred to take charge as the managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, but did not takeover the post.

“I have planned to join KDMC on Friday. I served as a collector in Raigad district for around three years and was then transferred to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan as managing director but I did not take over the post,”said Suryavanshi on Thursday.

Outgoing commissioner Govind Bodke had served as KDMC chief since March 2018. He has not been given any new charge until now, sources from KDMC said.

“My experience as KDMC commissioner was good as it was a new challenge for me. There is a lot of scope of development in the city. All the officers and politicians were very co-operative during my tenure,”said Bodke.