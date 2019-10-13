e-paper
New UPCC chief to begin poll campaign today

  Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:54 IST
Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu will attend his first public events on Monday after assuming office on Friday. The same day, he will also begin campaigning for the party's bypolls candidates. 

Earlier, the party's national general secretary and UP incharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to visit Rae Bareli on Monday, but the party called it off due to planned campaigning for bypolls on 11 UP assembly seats on October 21.

Lallu will first go to Agra jail on Monday afternoon to meet a jailed student leader Gaurav Sharma. From Agra, he will attend a party meeting and address party cadre in Kanpur.

In the evening, he will participate in a foot-march organised by the party to campaign for the party’s Govindnagar (Kanpur) candidate Karishma Thakur and then address a poll rally, according to a press statement issued by the UPCC's in-charge (administration) Sidharthpriya Srivastava.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:54 IST

