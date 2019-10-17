e-paper
Newborn girl found abandoned in cane field

  Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:08 IST
M Tariq Khan
The baby was found lying in a sugarcane field in Mirganj locality of Bareilly.
Days after a newborn girl was rescued after she was found buried alive in a cremation ground, another infant – abandoned by her parents – was found lying in a sugarcane field in Mirganj locality of Bareilly on Thursday.

The child was spotted by a resident of Naugama village when he was working in his paddy field. “I was harvesting the crop when I noticed three persons on a bike carrying the baby entering the nearby cane field. As I had not seen these people before, I approached them to inquire. They immediately put the baby on the ground and sped away,” said Monu Sharma, the villager.

“I found the child wrapped in a blanket and informed the police,” he added.

The police team took the baby to the nearby community health centre. “The child is probably six or seven days old and healthy. She is fine,” said Dr Amit Kumar at the CHC.

The police said they were investigating the matter and a search was on to nab the culprits on the basis of details gathered from Sharma.

Last week, a couple had found an earthen pot with a newborn girl at a burial ground in CB Ganj when they were digging the ground to bury their own stillborn daughter who had died minutes after birth.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:08 IST

