Newlywed found dead, kin allege rape-murder by father-in-law

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:45 IST

A 23-year-old newlywed woman was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Fazilka district’s Tahli Wala Bodla village on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Uggo Kee Uttar in Ferozepur district, was married to an armyman of Tahli Wala Bodla village on December 16, 2019.

A few weeks after their wedding, her husband went to join his duty while she stayed with her in-laws.

“She was harassed by her in-laws, particularly her father-in-law. During a telephonic conversation, she said her father-in-law eyed her up. Since Tuesday, we were trying to contact her but her in-laws said she was unwell. We got suspicious and reached her in-laws’ house yesterday only to find her dead,” alleged her uncle.

“She was pregnant by about two months,” he claimed.

“Her body, including neck, has so many scars. She was physically exploited by her father-in-law who strangulated her to hush up the matter,” he added.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh claimed that a medical examination board was set up at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, to conduct post-mortem on the body.

“We are recording the statements of the deceased’s family and will take action on the basis of the post-mortem report,” the SSP added.