e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Newlywed found dead, kin allege rape-murder by father-in-law

Newlywed found dead, kin allege rape-murder by father-in-law

The victim, a native of Uggo Kee Uttar in Ferozepur district, was married to an armyman of Tahli Wala Bodla village on December 16, 2019

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old newlywed woman was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Fazilka district’s Tahli Wala Bodla village on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Uggo Kee Uttar in Ferozepur district, was married to an armyman of Tahli Wala Bodla village on December 16, 2019.

A few weeks after their wedding, her husband went to join his duty while she stayed with her in-laws.

“She was harassed by her in-laws, particularly her father-in-law. During a telephonic conversation, she said her father-in-law eyed her up. Since Tuesday, we were trying to contact her but her in-laws said she was unwell. We got suspicious and reached her in-laws’ house yesterday only to find her dead,” alleged her uncle.

“She was pregnant by about two months,” he claimed.

“Her body, including neck, has so many scars. She was physically exploited by her father-in-law who strangulated her to hush up the matter,” he added.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh claimed that a medical examination board was set up at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, to conduct post-mortem on the body.

“We are recording the statements of the deceased’s family and will take action on the basis of the post-mortem report,” the SSP added.

top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities