NGT directs DJB to manage sewage in Trilokpuri

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to come up with a system for carrying untreated sewage and waste water for treatment from Trilokpuri and Indira camp colonies in East Delhi.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the action plan may also provide for interim arrangement such as phyto-remediation techniques to prevent untreated sewage being discharged into water bodies.

Meanwhile a NGT-appointed committee, while hearing a complaint regarding overflowing of sewer water on a two- kilometre stretch between Mangal Bazar and MB Road, said even if there is no sewage network in an unauthorised colonies, Septage Management Regulations 2018 requires that sewage and septage to be collected.

The NGT also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to file an action taken report on dumped garbage, desilting of drains near Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality hospital.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 21:12 IST