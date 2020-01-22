NGT panel slaps ₹4-crore fine on 15 industrial units

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:02 IST

A panel constituted by National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check pollution in Ghaggar river has slapped a fine of ₹4.15 crore on the 15 industrial units in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

In its fourth executive committee report, submitted to NGT on January 8, the panel headed by Justice Pritam Pal (retd) directed the pollution control bodies of the respective states and the union territory to increase the frequency of inspections of industries. It has also asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Haryana Pollution Control Board to remove solid waste from the river stretches.

The panel recommended the PPCB to impose ₹1.9 crore environmental compensation on four industrial units in Patiala and Mohali. It has directed PCCB chairman to impose ₹1 crore penalty on Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd at Hamjheri village in Patiala, besides revoking consent to operate under the provisions of Water Act, 1974, and issuing directions for the closure of the industry. It directed to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to disconnect the power connection of violators.

The panel has recommended a penalty of ₹25 lakh each on Bhandari Exports industries and TC Terrytex Ltd at Sarsini village, and ₹40 lakh on Torque Pharmaceuticals, Issapur, at Dera Bassi sub-division of Mohali. It directed that the amount be utilised for the restoration of environment.

₹1.2 CR FINE ON 4 HP UNITS

The panel has recommended the chairman of Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board to impose a fine of ₹1.2 crore on four industrial units in Himachal Pradesh. Ruchira Papers Limited, Kala Amb, has been fined ₹50 lakh and Sarv Boi Lab Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb, ₹20 lakh for damaging environment and aquatic life. ₹35 lakh penalty has been imposed on Gabriel India Pvt Ltd for violating norms of hazardous waste management rules and ₹15 lakh on Tafe Motors & Tractors Ltd (both in Parwanoo town) for violating Water Act provisions.

₹50 LAKH PENALTY ON 3 UT UNITS

The panel recommended the chairman of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Board to impose ₹50 lakh penalty on four units for violating provision of Water Act. Ashoka Furniture Udyog has been told to pay ₹15 lakh, Atul Industries ₹5 lakh, Jai Ambey Steel Industries ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh on Groz Beckert Asia Pvt Ltd. It further recommended to revoke consent to operate granted under the provisions of Water Act, 1974, and amount may be utilised for rejuvenation of the Ghaggar river.

₹55 LAKH PENALTY ON 3 UNITS IN PANCHKULA

The panel recommended chairman of the Haryana Pollution Control Board to impose ₹55 lakh environmental compensation on three Panchkula units, including ₹15 lakh on VMS Metal, ₹20 lakh each on Dynamic Enterprises and Horometrical Devices, besides revoking their consent to operate granted under the provisions of Water Act.

The panel recommended that PPCB and department of water resources will jointly survey the Ghaggar and its tributaries and identify the stretches where the solid waste is found dumped. The survey is likely to be completed by March 31.

Similarly, the panel recommended the Haryana government to clear the solid waste lying dumped on stretches of Ghaggar and tributaries by March 31 this year. It directed the pollution control bodies of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh should increase the frequency of the regular inspection and surprise checking of industries.

The committee also found that no STPs were in operation in Parwanoo and Kala Amb area of Himachal Pradesh, which are located in the catchment area of Sukhna Nullah and River Markanda, which further merge into Ghaggar. The panel found that the district-level special task force of Chandigarh has not inspected any industry during the months of October to December 2019. The panel recommended that the DLSTF shall also carry out inspection of industries and other pollution sources and action against the defaulting industries be recommended to CPCC.